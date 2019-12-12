Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arien Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Arien Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Brain and Spine Institute of Ny and Nj25 Kennedy Blvd Ste 850, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 354-0091
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
After months of suffering with sciatica pain I was referred to Dr. Arien Smith. I called to make an appt and was able to be seen the following week. Dr. Smith looked at my MRI, examined me and told me what surgery to have within a few weeks they had the approval from my ins company and he preformed surgery which was a success! All my major pain was gone ( except from the incision pain) I was walking on my own 3 days later. His staff is also amazing putting up with my many phone calls!!!! If anyone needs surgery hes deff the doctor to go to, not many doctors have the bedside manor her does and something about him gives you that calm feeling that of course you want when it comes to a scary surgery !!! Thank you so much Dr. Smith and staff!!!
About Dr. Arien Smith, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023277829
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- The Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.