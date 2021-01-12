Overview

Dr. Arielle Lee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, UT Health Athens, UT Health Jacksonville and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Lee works at Texas Breast Specialists in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.