Dr. Arielle Hay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arielle Hay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arielle Hay, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
Dr. Hay works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mch Specialist2900 S Commerce Pkwy, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (305) 662-8357
-
2
Miramar Outpatient Center - Nicklaus Children's Hospital12246 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33025 Directions (786) 624-2949Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Nicklaus Children's Hospital Aventura Care Center20295 NE 29th Pl Ste 300, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (786) 624-2800
-
4
Nicklaus Children's Hospital3100 SW 62nd Ave, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 662-8357Saturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hay?
Dr. Hay has been has been such a great doctor. She really cares about my child as if he were her own. Very knowledgeable and always takes time to answer my questions.
About Dr. Arielle Hay, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1194024059
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital at Montefiore
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Yeshiva University
- Pediatric Rheumatology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hay works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.