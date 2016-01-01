Overview

Dr. Arielle Fenig, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Fenig works at New York Gastroenterology Associates in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Ridgewood, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.