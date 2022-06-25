See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Aventura, FL
Dr. Ariel Zisman, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (121)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ariel Zisman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty Med University Ctrl Venezuela and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

Dr. Zisman works at Dr. Zisman Endocrinology and Weight Loss in Aventura, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Zisman Endocrinology and Weight Loss
    2920 NE 207th St Ste 802, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 466-9500
    Dr. Zisman Endocrinology and Weight Loss
    2307 Douglas Rd Ste 203, Miami, FL 33145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 466-9500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteopenia
Thyroid Goiter
Overweight
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • Total Health Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 121 ratings
    Patient Ratings (121)
    5 Star
    (89)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Jun 25, 2022
    Dr. Zisman is the best doctor. His personalized program and his knowledge are the best combinations for a true transformation of your health. It’s the best find! He is incredibly knowledgeable, and deeply caring. He is highly skilled and is always keeping up to date with advances in his field. Dr. Zisman always delivers a precise diagnosis and his team are always on top of his patients to reassured the progress and wellness
    Ann Marie — Jun 25, 2022
    About Dr. Ariel Zisman, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    29 years of experience
    English, Hebrew and Spanish
    1104881333
    Education & Certifications

    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center/Harvard Medical School In Boston, Massachusetts
    University Of Texas Southwestern Medical School - Internal Medicine
    UT Southwestern Medical Center
    Faculty Med University Ctrl Venezuela
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ariel Zisman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zisman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zisman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zisman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zisman has seen patients for Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zisman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    121 patients have reviewed Dr. Zisman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zisman.

