Overview

Dr. Ariel Waitzman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Trenton.



Dr. Waitzman works at Dearborn Ear Nose Throat in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.