Overview

Dr. Ariel Velasco, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Velasco works at Houston Nephrology Group in Houston, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Hyperkalemia and Nephrotic Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.