Dr. Ariel Velasco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ariel Velasco, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Locations
Houston Nephrology Group915 Gessner Rd Ste 360, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (832) 307-2176
Houston Nephrology Group, P.A.21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 410, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 805-3512
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Velasco is a awesome Doctor, a super Doctor to be honest, and he is a even better human being. Words can not describe how great and wonderful he is. Dr. Valasco is truly my Superhero. I would definitely recommend him to anyone. I am privileged and honored to have him as my Doctor!
About Dr. Ariel Velasco, MD
- Nephrology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1851361703
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Cath Med Ctr
- Cath Med Ctr
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Nephrology
