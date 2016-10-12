Dr. Ariel Teitel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teitel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ariel Teitel, MD
Dr. Ariel Teitel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Jessica Allan MD PC333 W 57th St Apt 104, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 221-7971
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Teitel is the most caring doctor that spent more time looking at my past and listening to me, then any other doctor. He diagnosed my condition in the hour I was there when my other r hematologist didn't in 6 months. I would rcommend him 100%.
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
- 1871578450
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Teitel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teitel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teitel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teitel has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teitel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Teitel speaks French.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Teitel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teitel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teitel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teitel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.