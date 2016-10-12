Overview

Dr. Ariel Teitel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Teitel works at Jason Faller MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.