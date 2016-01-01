Dr. Portera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ariel Portera, DO
Overview
Dr. Ariel Portera, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Portera works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University of California San Diego Family Medicine Medical Group200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 543-2165
-
2
U C S D La Jolla Family and Sports Medicine9333 Genesee Ave Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 657-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Portera?
About Dr. Ariel Portera, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- English
- 1841721784
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Portera works at
Dr. Portera has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Portera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Portera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.