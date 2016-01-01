See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in San Diego, CA
Dr. Ariel Portera, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Call for new patient details
Dr. Ariel Portera, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. 

Dr. Portera works at UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO FAMILY MEDICINE MEDICAL GROUP in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of California San Diego Family Medicine Medical Group
    200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 543-2165
  2. 2
    U C S D La Jolla Family and Sports Medicine
    9333 Genesee Ave Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 657-8600

  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

About Dr. Ariel Portera, DO

  • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
  • English
  • 1841721784
