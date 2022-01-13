Dr. Ariel Palanca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palanca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ariel Palanca, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ariel Palanca, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Escondido, CA. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.
Dr. Palanca works at
Locations
Hidden Valley Surgical Med Group Inc.1955 Citracado Pkwy Ste 302, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions (760) 743-4789
Pomerado Outpatient Pavilion15611 Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (858) 485-0050
Stanford University Medical Center450 Broadway St, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 725-5905
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ariel Palanca performed surgery on my right ankle on January 5, 2021 for chronic ankle instability, including dealing with ligament issues on both sides of my ankle and bone spurs. My problem had been going on for several years and was affecting my regular mobility, especially walking and hiking. The surgery went well and my after surgery consults were easy to plan and valuable. She always addressed my issues in a friendly and timely manner. Her team were also available to help me with questions. Dr. Palanca explained that my complete recovery could take a year, maybe something that people don't want to hear, but honest. I followed her recommendations, completed my physical therapy and worked hard. I am now (one year later) working with a trainer and back in my hiking boots! I am grateful for Dr. Palanca's skills, professionalism, willingness to answer my questions, and moral support. I definitely recommend Dr. Palanca.
About Dr. Ariel Palanca, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palanca has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palanca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palanca works at
Dr. Palanca has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palanca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Palanca speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Palanca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palanca.
