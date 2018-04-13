Overview

Dr. Ariel Malamud, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial, California Hospital Medical Center and Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital.



Dr. Malamud works at White Memorial Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Dysentery and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.