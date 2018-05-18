Dr. Ariel Majjhoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majjhoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ariel Majjhoo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ariel Majjhoo, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital and Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Dr. Majjhoo works at
Locations
NeuoInterventional Pain Management1030 N Monroe St, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 682-3309
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- State Farm
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Majjhoo is absolutely amazing!! I was in a car accident 15 1/2 years ago and have seen countless doctors, specialists, yada yada. Typically when doctors see my insurance coverage they're all too willing to cut me open or suggest ridiculous things. You're left feeling like a number. Dr. Majjhoo, Diana, and Jen actuallyou talk TO you, not AT you. They actually LISTEN! Unheard of, right?! Not here. In under a year Dr. Majjhoo has begun to help relieve some of my chronic pain and restore hope.
About Dr. Ariel Majjhoo, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1780874909
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State Univ Detroit Med Ctr
- Wayne St U-Detroit Med Ctr
- Wayne St U/Detroit Rec Hosp
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Neurology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Majjhoo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Majjhoo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Majjhoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Majjhoo works at
Dr. Majjhoo has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Majjhoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Majjhoo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majjhoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majjhoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majjhoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.