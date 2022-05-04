See All Podiatrists in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Ariel Lepoff, DPM

Podiatry
5 (16)
8 years of experience
Dr. Ariel Lepoff, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Lepoff works at The Medical Group Of South Florida in Jupiter, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL.

Locations

    The Medical Group of South Florida
    1094 MILITARY TRL, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 622-6111
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Andrew S. Lepoff DO PA
    2051 45th St Ste 201, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 840-0491

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Correction Chevron Icon
Debridement Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Nail Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 04, 2022
    Met Dr. Ariel Lepoff today after twisting my ankle and fallling hard on the Pickleball Court. Dr. Lepoff was very knowledgeable and took her time explaining that indeed I had fractured 2 bones in my foot. She was gentle, caring and kind. Offered excellent follow up and clear instructions for next steps. I would give her more stars if they were offered!
    Lisa P — May 04, 2022
    About Dr. Ariel Lepoff, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508249244
    Education & Certifications

    • Aventura Hospital and Medical Center
    • Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Florida Atlantic University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lepoff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lepoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lepoff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lepoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lepoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lepoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

