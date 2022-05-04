Dr. Lepoff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ariel Lepoff, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ariel Lepoff, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Lepoff works at
Locations
The Medical Group of South Florida1094 MILITARY TRL, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 622-6111Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Andrew S. Lepoff DO PA2051 45th St Ste 201, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 840-0491
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Met Dr. Ariel Lepoff today after twisting my ankle and fallling hard on the Pickleball Court. Dr. Lepoff was very knowledgeable and took her time explaining that indeed I had fractured 2 bones in my foot. She was gentle, caring and kind. Offered excellent follow up and clear instructions for next steps. I would give her more stars if they were offered!
About Dr. Ariel Lepoff, DPM
- Podiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Aventura Hospital and Medical Center
- Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
- Florida Atlantic University
Frequently Asked Questions
