Dr. Ariel Grobman, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ariel Grobman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Dr. Grobman works at South Florida ENT Associates in Miami, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida ENT Associates
    3661 S Miami Ave Ste 409, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 854-5971
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    South Florida ENT Associates
    3800 Johnson St Ste A, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 961-8153
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital
  • Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Dizziness

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cochlear Implants Chevron Icon
Pediatric Head and Neck Masses Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinus Tumor Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Treatment of Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Vocal Fold Scarring Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Dimension Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Positive Healthcare Partners
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 24, 2022
    Dr. Ariel Grubman is a mensch! My lovely wife is 93 years old and has suffered from sinusitus for the last three years. We had seen 3 ENTs, none of which identified the cause of her illness. They offered different treatments, and nothing. After reading all the excellent reviews on the internet, we decided to try Dr. AG. He saw my wife three weeks ago and ordered a treatment and CT scans. Today, with the use of his camera placed inside the nose (note: the other 3 ENTs did not have this revealing instrument). We all saw what was happening in her left nostril. He decided on a minimally invasive treatment and removed much of the solids blocking her sinus. He operated with a sure hand, accompanied by two assistents. DR. AG is competent and caring, a rare sight in today's money driven field of medicine.
    PAUL FRIEDMAN — Feb 24, 2022
    About Dr. Ariel Grobman, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 10 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    • 1528301330
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami
    • Jackson Meml Hosp/u Miami
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ariel Grobman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grobman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grobman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grobman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grobman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grobman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Grobman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grobman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grobman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grobman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

