Dr. Ariel Grobman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ariel Grobman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
Dr. Grobman works at
Locations
-
1
South Florida ENT Associates3661 S Miami Ave Ste 409, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 854-5971Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
South Florida ENT Associates3800 Johnson St Ste A, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 961-8153Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Positive Healthcare Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ariel Grubman is a mensch! My lovely wife is 93 years old and has suffered from sinusitus for the last three years. We had seen 3 ENTs, none of which identified the cause of her illness. They offered different treatments, and nothing. After reading all the excellent reviews on the internet, we decided to try Dr. AG. He saw my wife three weeks ago and ordered a treatment and CT scans. Today, with the use of his camera placed inside the nose (note: the other 3 ENTs did not have this revealing instrument). We all saw what was happening in her left nostril. He decided on a minimally invasive treatment and removed much of the solids blocking her sinus. He operated with a sure hand, accompanied by two assistents. DR. AG is competent and caring, a rare sight in today's money driven field of medicine.
About Dr. Ariel Grobman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 10 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1528301330
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- Jackson Meml Hosp/u Miami
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
