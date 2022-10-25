Dr. Ariel Figueredo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Figueredo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ariel Figueredo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ariel Figueredo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Kendall Regional Medical Center11750 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 223-3000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Complete Womens Care602 SE 16th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 573-7222
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My baby is 15 years old and o still remember how great he was with me… love dr figueredo
About Dr. Ariel Figueredo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821039884
Education & Certifications
- Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana
