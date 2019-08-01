Dr. Ariel Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ariel Cole, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ariel Cole, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Cole works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Senior Health at Winter Park Benmore133 Benmore Dr Ste 200, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (786) 550-3199
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cole?
Today was my first visit. I was thrilled that I found her. She is brilliant as per her background but most of all she listened and was considerate of me and let me feel I was in charge of my healthcare. Her suggestions were spot on and I totally agreed with them. Knowing that I have such a doctor now I feel relieved that I am in great hands.
About Dr. Ariel Cole, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265428296
Education & Certifications
- Florida Hospital East Orlando
- Florida Hosp Med Ctr, Family Medicine
- Florida Hospital East Orlando
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cole using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole works at
Dr. Cole speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
