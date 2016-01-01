Dr. Ariel Brautbar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brautbar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ariel Brautbar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ariel Brautbar, MD is a Pediatric Medical Geneticist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Medical Genetics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics and Genomics. They graduated from The Hebrew University, Hadassah Medical School and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Dr. Brautbar works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Pediatric Genetics1131 N 35th Ave Fl 2, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 768-6709Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brautbar?
About Dr. Ariel Brautbar, MD
- Pediatric Medical Genetics
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1184952038
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Shaare Zedek Med Ctr
- Hadassah Hospital
- The Hebrew University, Hadassah Medical School
- Clinical Genetics and Genomics
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brautbar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brautbar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brautbar works at
Dr. Brautbar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brautbar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brautbar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brautbar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.