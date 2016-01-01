Dr. Anguiano Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ariel Anguiano Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ariel Anguiano Jr, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center, Fayette Medical Center and Pen Bay Medical Center.
Dr. Anguiano Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tuscaloosa Office809 University Blvd E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 759-7800
-
2
Fayette Medical Center Swing Bed Unit1653 Temple Ave N, Fayette, AL 35555 Directions (205) 932-1203
-
3
USA Mitchell Cancer Institute1660 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 665-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Infusion Clinic At Mci Fairhope1047 Fairhope Ave, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 990-1850Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
- Fayette Medical Center
- Pen Bay Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anguiano Jr?
About Dr. Ariel Anguiano Jr, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1992771448
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anguiano Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anguiano Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anguiano Jr works at
Dr. Anguiano Jr has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anguiano Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Anguiano Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anguiano Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anguiano Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anguiano Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.