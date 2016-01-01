Dr. Arieda Gjikopulli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gjikopulli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arieda Gjikopulli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arieda Gjikopulli, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilmington, DE.
Dr. Gjikopulli works at
Locations
-
1
Nemours Physicians Associates1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (800) 416-4441
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gjikopulli?
About Dr. Arieda Gjikopulli, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English
- 1912292624
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gjikopulli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gjikopulli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gjikopulli works at
Dr. Gjikopulli has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gjikopulli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gjikopulli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gjikopulli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.