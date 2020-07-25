Dr. Arie Slomianski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slomianski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arie Slomianski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arie Slomianski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Sinai Grace Hospital
Dr. Slomianski works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Galloway9408 SW 87th Ave Ste 200, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 913-0666
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slomianski?
Excellent Doctor, He will look for the best option for you to make feel very, have been seeing him for couple years. I wish to give him 1000K ??’s
About Dr. Arie Slomianski, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1376515973
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Grace Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slomianski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slomianski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slomianski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slomianski works at
Dr. Slomianski has seen patients for Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slomianski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Slomianski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slomianski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slomianski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slomianski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.