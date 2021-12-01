Dr. Arie Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arie Rosen, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Arie Rosen MD2 S Summit Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 996-9200
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Rosen and his staff of Tawanda and Angelica were just amazing with my 89 year old mother. To have surgery at her age was a major concern for all of us. Dr. Rosen took every opportunity to make us all feel that mom was in the best hands. Not only did her surgery go well, she had a speedy recovery. His staff arranged surgery to accommodate our schedules and the necessary tests needed to ensure her vitals were stable. Some might take his telling it like it is attitude as not having a bedside manner but we appreciated his honesty and was there to answer all of our questions.
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1407823404
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- U Chicago-Pritzker Sch Med Hosp
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen works at
Dr. Rosen speaks Hebrew.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.