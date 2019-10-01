Dr. Arie Gluzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gluzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arie Gluzman, MD
Overview
Dr. Arie Gluzman, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Gluzman works at
Locations
Advanced Orthopedic Pain Mgmt. & Wellness Center Inc.351 Hospital Rd Ste 411, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 642-0042Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Greater Newport Physicians
- Health Net
- Humana
- Memorial Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr Gluzman for sometime now. His office is clean and his staff is very nice. His staff always send out a friendly reminder the day before my appointment. On a recent visit for a follow up I mentioned my tennis elbow had been acting up and the pain was relentless. I have had on and off tennis elbow pain for many years and in the past my gp had given me cortisone shots, which always worked getting rid of the pain but the pain relief wouldn’t last. Dr Gluzman and I talked about options and he recommended some stretches but also shared a video he recently saw on YouTube. It was amazing it totally cured my tennis elbow. I will include the link on the review: . https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=o_x1WlefJCs If you are suffering from tennis elbow watch this video it may help you! Thanks again to Dr Gluzman! He really is a great doctor!!!!!
About Dr. Arie Gluzman, MD
- Pain Management
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gluzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gluzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gluzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gluzman has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gluzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gluzman speaks Hebrew, Russian and Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Gluzman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gluzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gluzman, there are benefits to both methods.