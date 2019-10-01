Overview

Dr. Arie Gluzman, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Gluzman works at Advanced Orthopedic Pain Management & Wellness Center in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.