Dr. Groshong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aric Groshong, MD
Overview
Dr. Aric Groshong, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Groshong works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Medical Center2700 NW Stewart Pkwy, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions (541) 677-2888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Groshong?
About Dr. Aric Groshong, MD
- Family Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1619078110
Education & Certifications
- Or Health Science University Hospital
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Groshong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Groshong works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Groshong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groshong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groshong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groshong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.