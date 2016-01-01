See All Hematologists in Willoughby Hills, OH
Dr. Aric Greenfield, MD

Hematology & Oncology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Aric Greenfield, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Willoughby Hills, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.

Dr. Greenfield works at Willoughby Hills Family Health Center in Willoughby Hills, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Acute Leukemia and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Willoughby Hills Family Health Center
    2550 And 2570 Som Ctr Rd, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 (216) 340-8961

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Acute Leukemia
Breast Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Acute Leukemia
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Acute Leukemia
Breast Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
Secondary Malignancies
Anemia
Colorectal Cancer
Lung Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Bone Cancer
Cancer Screening
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Lymphosarcoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer Screening
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Skin Screenings
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Astrocytoma
Bladder Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Brain Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chordoma
Esophageal Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Graft vs Host Disease
Head and Neck Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lymphoma
Male Breast Cancer
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Mediastinal Tumors
Medulloblastoma
Melanoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Oral Cancer
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
Peritoneal Cancer
Pituitary Tumor
Pleura Cancer
Schwannoma
Skin Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Testicular Cancer
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Hematology & Oncology
    41 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1790885408
    UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
    Mt Sinai Hosp
    Mt Sinai Hosp
    Ohio Medical College - Toledo
    Internal Medicine
    Cleveland Clinic
    Hillcrest Hospital

    Dr. Aric Greenfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greenfield works at Willoughby Hills Family Health Center in Willoughby Hills, OH. View the full address on Dr. Greenfield’s profile.

    Dr. Greenfield has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Acute Leukemia and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenfield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

