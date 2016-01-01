Overview

Dr. Aric Greenfield, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Willoughby Hills, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Greenfield works at Willoughby Hills Family Health Center in Willoughby Hills, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Acute Leukemia and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.