Overview

Dr. Ariaratnam Gobikrishna, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Thanjavur Med Coll-Madras U and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Gobikrishna works at Gobikrishna Ariaratnam MD in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Leg and Foot Ulcers and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.