Dr. Ariaratnam Gobikrishna, MD

Cardiology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ariaratnam Gobikrishna, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Thanjavur Med Coll-Madras U and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.

Dr. Gobikrishna works at Gobikrishna Ariaratnam MD in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Leg and Foot Ulcers and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gobikrishna Ariaratnam MD
    4334 White Plains Rd, Bronx, NY 10466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 325-5368

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Diabetes Type 2
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chest Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Alkalosis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Bird Flu
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Confusion
Constipation
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Polymyositis
Potassium Deficiency
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Purpura
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 03, 2022
    Very nice, not an alarmist, extremely thorough! Cares tremendously about his patients! Has a fabulous bed side manner! I travel from Westchester to see him!!!
    About Dr. Ariaratnam Gobikrishna, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1447295845
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Our Lady of Mercy Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Our Lady of Mercy Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Thanjavur Med Coll
    Medical Education
    • Thanjavur Med Coll-Madras U
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ariaratnam Gobikrishna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gobikrishna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gobikrishna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gobikrishna works at Gobikrishna Ariaratnam MD in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gobikrishna’s profile.

    Dr. Gobikrishna has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Leg and Foot Ulcers and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gobikrishna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gobikrishna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gobikrishna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gobikrishna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gobikrishna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

