Dr. Ariana Demers, DO
Dr. Ariana Demers, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Sonora, CA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora.
Restore Orthopedics & Sports Medicine13949 Mono Way, Sonora, CA 95370 Directions (209) 666-9037Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Adventist Health Sonora
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Dr. DeMers is knowledgeable, competent, kind and caring. Everything a doctor should be. She is complemented by a staff of equally competent and caring people.
- Regenerative Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477676047
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic
Dr. Demers speaks Spanish.
