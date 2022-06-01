See All Gastroenterologists in Murrieta, CA
Dr. Arian Teymoorian, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Arian Teymoorian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. 

Dr. Teymoorian works at Loma Linda Univ Med Sgy in Murrieta, CA with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Loma Linda University Medical Center-murrieta
    28062 Baxter Rd, Murrieta, CA 92563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 290-4000
  2. 2
    Endoscopy Center of the Inland Inc
    40404 California Oaks Rd Ste A, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 600-0288
  3. 3
    Specialist Telemed LLC
    501 S Cherry St Ste 1100, Denver, CO 80246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 975-1652

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Arian Teymoorian, MD

  • Gastroenterology
Specialties
  • English
Languages Spoken
  • 1760822191
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

  • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Arian Teymoorian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teymoorian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Teymoorian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Teymoorian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Teymoorian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teymoorian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teymoorian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teymoorian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

