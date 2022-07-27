See All Plastic Surgeons in Laguna Beach, CA
Dr. Arian Mowlavi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (77)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Arian Mowlavi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Laguna Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Anaheim Global Medical Center, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo, Saddleback Medical Center and Saint Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Mowlavi works at Dr. Laguna in Laguna Beach, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA and Signal Hill, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Laguna
    32406 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 499-4147
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cosmetic Plastic Surgery Institute
    2001 Westcliff Dr Ste 206, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 631-4247
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Cosmetic Surgery Clinic
    31542 Coast Hwy Ste 3, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 499-3915
  4. 4
    Long Beach Dermatology
    1850 Redondo Ave Ste 108, Signal Hill, CA 90755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 498-2131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
  • Anaheim Global Medical Center
  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
  • Saddleback Medical Center
  • Saint Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Condyloma Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Peck Implants Chevron Icon
Pellevé® RF Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Jul 27, 2022
The office location is in Beautiful Laguna Beach, the office staff are awesome caring and professional. Moreover DR. MOWLAVI aka DR. LAGUNA is the best of the best TOP SHELF; He is honest and direct, and truly a perfect artist, the care and quality I received is outstanding, Dr. Mowlavi, makes sure his work looks good and that you are happy with what his done and, believe me you will be! In addition, his pricing is better than fair DR. MOWLAVI really does care about you ,how you look and, what you can afford... Truly Thanks DR.MOWLAVI, for your care and quality of work performed upon me.
Maurice Lucien Van Wyk — Jul 27, 2022
    About Dr. Arian Mowlavi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Persian and Turkish
    NPI Number
    • 1093726002
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Southern Illinois University School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arian Mowlavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Mowlavi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mowlavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Mowlavi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mowlavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mowlavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

