Dr. Arian Mowlavi, MD
Overview
Dr. Arian Mowlavi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Laguna Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Anaheim Global Medical Center, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo, Saddleback Medical Center and Saint Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Mowlavi works at
Locations
1
Dr. Laguna32406 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Directions (949) 499-4147Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Cosmetic Plastic Surgery Institute2001 Westcliff Dr Ste 206, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 631-4247Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Cosmetic Surgery Clinic31542 Coast Hwy Ste 3, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Directions (949) 499-3915
4
Long Beach Dermatology1850 Redondo Ave Ste 108, Signal Hill, CA 90755 Directions (562) 498-2131
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Anaheim Global Medical Center
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Saint Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
The office location is in Beautiful Laguna Beach, the office staff are awesome caring and professional. Moreover DR. MOWLAVI aka DR. LAGUNA is the best of the best TOP SHELF; He is honest and direct, and truly a perfect artist, the care and quality I received is outstanding, Dr. Mowlavi, makes sure his work looks good and that you are happy with what his done and, believe me you will be! In addition, his pricing is better than fair DR. MOWLAVI really does care about you ,how you look and, what you can afford... Truly Thanks DR.MOWLAVI, for your care and quality of work performed upon me.
About Dr. Arian Mowlavi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Turkish
- 1093726002
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University School Of Med
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mowlavi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mowlavi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mowlavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mowlavi works at
Dr. Mowlavi speaks Arabic, Persian and Turkish.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Mowlavi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mowlavi.
