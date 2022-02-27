Dr. Arian Chehrehsa, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chehrehsa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arian Chehrehsa, DDS
Dr. Arian Chehrehsa, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Gilroy, CA. They graduated from New York University / College Of Dentistry-D.D.S..
South Valley Oral and Facial Surgery - Gilroy7880 Wren Ave Ste E152, Gilroy, CA 95020 Directions (408) 479-8788
South Valley Oral and Facial Surgery - Los Banos1024 9th St, Los Banos, CA 93635 Directions (209) 826-4312Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
South Valley Oral and Facial Surgery - San Jose5595 Winfield Blvd Ste 202, San Jose, CA 95123 Directions (408) 479-9449
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Liberty Dental
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
I broke a wisdom tooth and am visiting from nj. The day I called the extremely competent woman answering the phone scheduled me for a consult the next day and the extraction the following day. Everyone in the office is so great, they were kind compassionate and explained everything. The dr was the best. Highly recommend this dr & office & appreciated the care.
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- American Dental Society of Anesthesiology
- Montefiore Medical Center - New York, NY
- New York University / College Of Dentistry-D.D.S.
- Santa Clara University
Dr. Chehrehsa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chehrehsa accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chehrehsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chehrehsa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chehrehsa.
