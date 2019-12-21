Overview

Dr. Aria Olumi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Olumi works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.