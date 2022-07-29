See All Otolaryngologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Ari Wirtschafter, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (150)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ari Wirtschafter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Wirtschafter works at Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates of South Florida, Boca Raton, FL in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates of South Florida, Boca Raton, FL
    1601 Clint Moore Rd Ste 105, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 391-3333
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Light ENT
    1800 W Woolbright Rd Ste 201, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 737-8584

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat TMJ
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Abscess
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 150 ratings
    Patient Ratings (150)
    5 Star
    (124)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    About Dr. Ari Wirtschafter, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043274293
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ari Wirtschafter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wirtschafter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wirtschafter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wirtschafter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wirtschafter has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wirtschafter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    150 patients have reviewed Dr. Wirtschafter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wirtschafter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wirtschafter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wirtschafter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

