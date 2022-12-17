Dr. Ari Silverstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ari Silverstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Ari Silverstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their fellowship with Urology, Duke University Medical Center
Locations
Lynn Cancer Institute | Boca Raton701 NW 13th St Fl 3, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 955-5790
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always complete and friendly.
About Dr. Ari Silverstein, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Urology, Duke University Medical Center
- General Surgery, Duke University Medical Center
- Duke University
- Vanderbilt University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverstein has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Silverstein speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverstein.
