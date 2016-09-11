Dr. Ari Rubinstein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ari Rubinstein, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ari Rubinstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in White Plains, NY. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Locations
Dr. Robert L Duffy Podiatry PC122 W Post Rd, White Plains, NY 10606 Directions (914) 682-8828Monday1:00pm - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 2:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very good experience. Not your typical office visit. Very diligent, not rushed at all.
About Dr. Ari Rubinstein, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ny Presbyterian Weill Cornell Ny Downtown Hospital
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- University Of Maryland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubinstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubinstein.
