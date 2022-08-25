See All Otolaryngologists in Avon, CT
Dr. Ari Namon, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (15)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ari Namon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Avon, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Namon works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Avon, CT with other offices in Sharon, CT and Torrington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    80 Fisher Dr, Avon, CT 06001 (860) 674-0088
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    50 AMENIA RD, Sharon, CT 06069 (860) 496-9565
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    538 Litchfield St Ste 101, Torrington, CT 06790 (860) 496-1790

  Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
  Hartford Hospital

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    MultiPlan
    MVP Health Care
    Oxford Health Plans
    UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 25, 2022
    I thought dr namon was pleasantly kind and had a good bedside manner My surgery went well ! His Avon office staff is great - not so great at Torrington location
    Michelle — Aug 25, 2022
    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    37 years of experience
    English
    1700975372
    Fellowship
    Presby/St Luke's Rush Med College|Rush-Presbyterian - St. Lukes Medical Center
    University Chicago Pritzker School Med|University Of Chicago Hospitals
    Hahnemann University|Hahnemann University Hospital
    Rutgers Medical School|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
