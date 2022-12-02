Dr. Ari Mayerfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayerfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ari Mayerfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ari Mayerfield, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and Northern Westchester Hospital.
Dr. Mayerfield works at
Locations
-
1
New York Group for Plastic Surgery-Tarrytown Office155 White Plains Rd Ste 109, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Directions (914) 366-6139
-
2
NY Hand Associates1230 Mamaroneck Ave Ste 202, White Plains, NY 10605 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- Northern Westchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ari Mayerfield is an excellent hand surgeon. Would totally recommend him. Super professional, thorough, friendly and has a great bedside manner. I never felt rushed. He made me feel at ease, answered all of my questions and did an excellent job repairing my wrist. Northwell Hospital was also an excellent place to have surgery.
About Dr. Ari Mayerfield, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- English
- 1629250956
Education & Certifications
- Christine M. Kleinert Institute for Hand and Microsurgery
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Sackler School Of Medicine
- Cornell
- General Surgery and Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayerfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayerfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayerfield works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayerfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayerfield.
