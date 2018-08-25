Dr. Magill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ari Magill, MD
Overview
Dr. Ari Magill, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.
Dr. Magill works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University Physicians Inc12605 E 16th Ave # F402, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-0000
-
2
Synexus6290 E GRANT RD, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 885-6793
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Magill?
Really great educated doctor, after years of bouncing from doctor to doctor it was nice to finally find a doctor who understands the important of nutrition. The protocol Dr. Magill put me on has changed my life!!
About Dr. Ari Magill, MD
- Neurology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1538355797
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magill works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Magill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.