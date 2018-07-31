Dr. Ari Lerner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ari Lerner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ari Lerner, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Lerner works at
Locations
-
1
Bronx Location910 Grand Concourse Apt 1B, Bronx, NY 10451 Directions (718) 932-1740
-
2
Astoria Office2515 CRESCENT ST, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions (718) 932-1740
-
3
Manhattan Office110 E 23rd St, New York, NY 10010 Directions (718) 932-1740
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lerner?
I feel so lucky and blessed to be under the care of Dr. Lerner. Dr. Lerner is being helping me a lot with my back condition. Dr. Lerner’s bed side maners and professionalism are top of the line. The office staff are very caring and professional. Appointments are very flexible and there is hardly wait time.
About Dr. Ari Lerner, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Russian, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1114958717
Education & Certifications
- St. Luke's Roosevelt Medical Center, Columbia University College Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Stony Brook SUNY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lerner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lerner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lerner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lerner works at
Dr. Lerner speaks Hebrew, Russian, Spanish and Tagalog.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Lerner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lerner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lerner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lerner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.