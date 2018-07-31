Overview

Dr. Ari Lerner, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Lerner works at Pain Management Specialist of New York in Bronx, NY with other offices in Astoria, NY and New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.