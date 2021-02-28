Overview

Dr. Ari Ginsberg, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Ginsberg works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.