Dr. Ari Ginsberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ari Ginsberg, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Ginsberg works at
Locations
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success1999 Marcus Ave Ste 306, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 467-8600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
absolutely kind, wonderful physician.. We recommend him highly and have done so .
About Dr. Ari Ginsberg, MD
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1184628059
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ginsberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ginsberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ginsberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ginsberg has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ginsberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ginsberg speaks Hebrew.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ginsberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ginsberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ginsberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ginsberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.