Dr. Ari Fishman, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (85)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ari Fishman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital, Sibley Memorial Hospital, Suburban Hospital and The George Washington University Hospital.

Dr. Fishman works at Maryland Oncology - Bethesda in Bethesda, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maryland Oncology - Bethesda
    6420 Rockledge Dr Ste 4200, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 424-6231

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital
  • Sibley Memorial Hospital
  • Suburban Hospital
  • The George Washington University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Anemia

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (83)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 23, 2022
    Dr. Fishman is the best of the best when it comes to doctors. Super smart, extremely efficient, never misses a step in your care, and he is concerned about you as a person. I put my life in his hands, and more than fourteen years later, no more cancer. A doctor like him is very hard to find these days. Anyone lucky enough to have him as their doctor will not be disappointed. His calm manner is very comforting when your battling cancer, he makes you feel calm too, and that cancer can be defeated and all will be well in the end. He is a super hero in the medical world and will always be a super hero to me. The best!
    BJM — Oct 23, 2022
    About Dr. Ari Fishman, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407963036
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ari Fishman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fishman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fishman works at Maryland Oncology - Bethesda in Bethesda, MD. View the full address on Dr. Fishman’s profile.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fishman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fishman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

