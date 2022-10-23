Dr. Ari Fishman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ari Fishman, MD
Dr. Ari Fishman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital, Sibley Memorial Hospital, Suburban Hospital and The George Washington University Hospital.
Maryland Oncology - Bethesda6420 Rockledge Dr Ste 4200, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 424-6231
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
- The George Washington University Hospital
Dr. Fishman is the best of the best when it comes to doctors. Super smart, extremely efficient, never misses a step in your care, and he is concerned about you as a person. I put my life in his hands, and more than fourteen years later, no more cancer. A doctor like him is very hard to find these days. Anyone lucky enough to have him as their doctor will not be disappointed. His calm manner is very comforting when your battling cancer, he makes you feel calm too, and that cancer can be defeated and all will be well in the end. He is a super hero in the medical world and will always be a super hero to me. The best!
About Dr. Ari Fishman, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1407963036
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
- Hematology
