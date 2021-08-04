Dr. Ari Ezratty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ezratty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ari Ezratty, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ari Ezratty, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Interventional Cardiovascular Associates100 Port Washington Blvd Ste G03, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 365-6444
Plainview Pediatrics Llp146 Manetto Hill Rd Ste 120, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 622-3828
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I've been a patient of Dr. Ezratty for 16 years. He performed emergency surgeries and brought me through several serious cardiac situations. He has always demonstrated professional wisdom and provided expert medical care. His office staff is efficient, courteous and helpful. My calls to the office for appointments, prescriptions, referrals and related matters are promptly returned. I've recommended Dr. Ezratty to family and friends. He is an extraordinary professional and I thank him for the high quality care he's given me over the years. He has truly been a lifesaver.
About Dr. Ari Ezratty, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1033197819
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Mt Sinai Hosp
- Mt Sinai Hosp
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Ezratty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ezratty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ezratty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ezratty has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ezratty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ezratty speaks Hebrew.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Ezratty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ezratty.
