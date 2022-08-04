Dr. Ari Chodos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chodos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ari Chodos, MD
Overview
Dr. Ari Chodos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, NY.
Dr. Chodos works at
Locations
Rochester Gastroenterology Associates103 Canal Landing Blvd Ste 12, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 227-1080
Rochester Endoscopy Associates Pllc20 Hagen Dr Ste 330, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 267-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chodos is great. Kind, gentle, caring. He took time to listen, then had a plan. He knew just the tests to run, medicine to prescribe and explained in careful understandable language how to proceed. I am grateful and so happy to have found Dr. Chodos.
About Dr. Ari Chodos, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chodos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chodos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chodos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chodos has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chodos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chodos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chodos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chodos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chodos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.