Dr. Ari Baron, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ari Baron, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus, MarinHealth Medical Center, Sonoma Valley Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
San Francisco Office2100 Webster St Ste 225, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 923-3012
- CPMC Van Ness Campus
- MarinHealth Medical Center
- Sonoma Valley Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Unfortunately Dr. Baron can’t save everyone but he will try his hardest to save as many lives! He saved mine ?? Remember as a cancer patient you must be in charge of your care. also , Dr Baron has Super experienced-nursing staff to help too!
- Medical Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and French
- 1013086420
- University Of California-San Francisco
- University Of California-San Francisco
- University Of California-San Francisco
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Baron has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baron has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baron speaks Cantonese and French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Baron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baron.
