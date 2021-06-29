Dr. Arghiris Barbadimos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barbadimos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arghiris Barbadimos, MD
Overview
Dr. Arghiris Barbadimos, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Barbadimos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stephen Massimi MD PC1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 325-8888
-
2
Gastroenterology Hepatology Assoc.32 Strawberry Hill Ct, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-6196
-
3
Nyconn Orthopaedic & Rehabalitation Specialists Pllc31 Strawberry Hill Ave, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 325-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barbadimos?
Excellent care every time. I think Dr Barbadimos is the best doctor for the kind of pain I’m going through. He’s kind, caring and definitely has a great bedside manner. Very professional! He has saved me from this awful pain, (That in my spine, not something I want surgery on) and allows me to continue to work.. for now. Until they come up with a miracle, he’s my guy!
About Dr. Arghiris Barbadimos, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1104829415
Education & Certifications
- London Hospital
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Danbury Hospital
- American University of the Caribbean
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barbadimos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbadimos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barbadimos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barbadimos works at
Dr. Barbadimos has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barbadimos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barbadimos speaks Greek and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Barbadimos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barbadimos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barbadimos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barbadimos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.