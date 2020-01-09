Overview

Dr. Argelia Woo-Telles, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from U Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Houston and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Woo-Telles works at The Hospitals Of Providence - East Campus in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.