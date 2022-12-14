Dr. Arfaat Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arfaat Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Arfaat Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They completed their fellowship with Henry Ford Heart & Vasc Inst
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
-
1
Henry Ford Hospital2799 W Grand Blvd Ste K14, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (800) 436-7936
-
2
Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital2333 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (800) 436-7936Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
Excellent very good
About Dr. Arfaat Khan, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1538379144
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Heart & Vasc Inst
- Henry Ford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Syncope, Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.