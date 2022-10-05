Overview

Dr. Arfa Babaknia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Babaknia works at Irvine Barranca in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.