Dr. Arezou Yaghoubian, MD
Overview
Dr. Arezou Yaghoubian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Olive View - UCLA Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Locations
AESTHETICA LA Arezou Yaghoubian, MD, FACS18372 Clark St Ste 204, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 342-4541
Hospital Affiliations
- Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- LACare
- Providence Health Plans
- Regal Medical Group
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr. Yahhoubian for encouraging my son to persist with the low cost approach (rather than try a surgery that would have been much more involved and not guaranteed to produce better results) and taking the extra 3 minutes to rewrap the bandage/splint.
About Dr. Arezou Yaghoubian, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- General Surgery, Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
