Dr. Arezou Heshmati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arezou Heshmati, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Heshmati works at
Locations
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and professional doctor, willing to go the extra mile for a patient. Very happy in dealing with Dr. Heshmati.
About Dr. Arezou Heshmati, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1043434244
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center Wayne State University|Detroit Medical Center-Wayne State University
- Children's Hospital Tehran University|Massachusetts General Hospital|Sparrow Hospital
- Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology, Pediatrics and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Heshmati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heshmati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heshmati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Heshmati works at
Dr. Heshmati has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heshmati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Heshmati speaks Persian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Heshmati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heshmati.
