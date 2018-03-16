Overview

Dr. Arezou Heshmati, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Heshmati works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.