Dr. Arelis Martir Negron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arelis Martir Negron, MD is a Geneticist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara School of Medicine, Guadalajara, Mexico and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.
Dr. Martir Negron works at
Locations
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Arelis Martir Negron, MD
- Genetics
- English, Spanish
- 1679784995
Education & Certifications
- Medical Genetics and Genomics, University of Alabama School of Medicine, Birmingham, Ala. Internal Medicine, Ponce School of Medicine, Ramon E. Betances Hospital-Mayaguez Medical Center, Mayaguez, Puerto Rico
- Doctors Community Hospital, Santurce, PR
- Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara School of Medicine, Guadalajara, Mexico
- Clinical Genetics and Genomics
