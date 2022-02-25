See All Clinical Geneticists in Miami, FL
Dr. Arelis Martir Negron, MD

Genetics
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arelis Martir Negron, MD is a Geneticist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara School of Medicine, Guadalajara, Mexico and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.

Dr. Martir Negron works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • South Miami Hospital
  • Miami Cancer Institute

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 37 ratings
Patient Ratings (37)
5 Star
(33)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Feb 25, 2022
Good experience
— Feb 25, 2022
About Dr. Arelis Martir Negron, MD

Specialties
  • Genetics
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1679784995
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Medical Genetics and Genomics, University of Alabama School of Medicine, Birmingham, Ala. Internal Medicine, Ponce School of Medicine, Ramon E. Betances Hospital-Mayaguez Medical Center, Mayaguez, Puerto Rico
Internship
  • Doctors Community Hospital, Santurce, PR
Medical Education
  • Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara School of Medicine, Guadalajara, Mexico
Board Certifications
  • Clinical Genetics and Genomics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Arelis Martir Negron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martir Negron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Martir Negron has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Martir Negron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Martir Negron works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Martir Negron’s profile.

37 patients have reviewed Dr. Martir Negron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martir Negron.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martir Negron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martir Negron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

