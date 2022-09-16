Dr. Arelis Bruno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arelis Bruno, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arelis Bruno, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Bruno works at
Locations
Southern OBGYN155 Hospital Dr Ste 410, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 235-4460Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bruno is an absolute gem! She is super understanding of anxiety and fear with giving birth and always shows the utmost care for mom and baby. We are honored that she was our Dr and really couldn’t imagine anything better. She cares and it shows
About Dr. Arelis Bruno, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1457519878
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruno works at
Dr. Bruno has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.